LHP Wade Miley is seeking his first win in more than a month. He has gone 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA over his past four starts and hasn't won a game since June 7. Miley is scheduled to start against the White Sox on Tuesday night.

3B Kyle Seager had a late RBI for the second game in a row Monday, and this time what seemed like a meaningless hit ended up being huge. One day after breaking up the shutout in an 8-1 loss to Houston, Seager delivered a two-out, RBI single that pulled the Mariners to within 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday. PH Adam Lind followed with the game-winning, three-run homer, which gave Seager the second-biggest hit of the night.

RF Franklin Gutierrez had Seattle's first two hits of the game Monday -- in the first and ninth innings. Gutierrez went 2-for-3 in a rare start as his playing time continues to get decreased. His offensive spark might lead to another start Tuesday, when Seattle faces another lefty, Jose Quintana.

C Chris Iannetta was back in the lineup Monday, but his bat still struggled. He went 0-for-2 after getting benched in back-to-back games, and he is hitless in his past 19 at-bats.

1B Adam Lind has been struggling with his bat lately, and he wasn't in the lineup when Seattle faced the White Sox and LHP Chris Sale on Monday. But Lind had the biggest hit of the game, a three-run, walk-off homer as a pinch hitter with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. "That's why you play the game," said Lind, who now has six three-run homers among his 14 home runs this season.

LHP Wade LeBlanc pitched well enough to give the Mariners a chance for a comeback win Monday, but things didn't look good in the first inning. The second batter he faced, Chicago's Tim Anderson, hit a 441-foot solo homer. The White Sox followed that with back-to-back hits before LeBlanc settled down. He allowed three runs on nine hits in seven innings, with all the damage coming on home runs.