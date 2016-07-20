SS Shawn O'Malley was in the leadoff spot for only the second time this season. Seattle's utility man, who was filling in for SS Ketel Marte, went 0-for-3.

SS Ketel Marte (illness) was out of the lineup for the second game in a row. Marte, who suffered a minor ankle sprain on Friday night, has not played in three of Seattle's past four games -- and his absence has forced manager Scott Servais to get creative in terms of who serves as the leadoff hitter.

LHP Wade Miley was really good for six innings Tuesday, when he kept pace with Chicago starter Jose Quintana, but he gave up a leadoff homer in the seventh and ended up suffering his fifth loss in a row. Miley allowed three runs off six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Since throwing seven shutout innings to beat the Indians on June 7, Miley is 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA.

OF Norichika Aoki was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Aoki, 34, hit .369 with four RBIs in 16 games with Tacoma. He hit safely in 11 of 16 games with Tacoma, including recording eight multi-hit contests. Before being optioned to Tacoma on June 24, Aoki hit .245 with 11 RBIs in 67 games with Seattle.

C Mike Zunino was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Zunino, 25, hit .286 with 17 home runs and 57 RBIs in 79 games with Tacoma. He appeared in two games with the Mariners, hitting two home runs.

LHP David Rollins was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Rollins, 26, is 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA over 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and six walks in eight relief appearances over three stints with the Mariners this season.

C Jesus Sucre was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Sucre, 28, hit .125 in three games with Seattle. Prior to being activated from the 60-day disabled list on July 6, Sucre combined to hit .241 with four RBIs in nine games on a rehab assignment. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list on March 1 after having surgery to repair damage in his right ankle on Jan. 26, 2016. He sustained a fractured right fibula during winter ball in Venezuela on Jan. 17.

OF Daniel Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Robertson, 30, hit .263 with one RBI in nnie games with Seattle. Prior to being selected from Tacoma on July 5, Robertson hit .262 with four home run and 25 RBIs in 73 games with Tacoma this season.

DH Nelson Cruz singled in each of his first there at-bats Tuesday. Cruz went 3-for-4 and is now hitting .284 for the season. He hasn't hit .300 since June 15.

2B Robinson Cano hit his 22nd home run of the season Tuesday, which is the most he's hit as a Mariner. Cano hit 21 last year; his career high is 33 in 2012, when he was playing with the New York Yankees.

RHP Felix Hernandez is scheduled to come off the disabled list to make Wednesday's start against the White Sox. It would mark the first time Hernandez has pitched in a major league game since May 27, as a calf injury landed him on the 15-day disabled list shortly thereafter. The Mariners have gone 17-26 since Hernandez was placed on the DL on June 1, falling from a half-game out of first place in the division to third.

RHP Felix Hernandez was recalled from a rehab assignment and activated by the Mariners from the 15-day disabled list. Hernandez, 30, is 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA over 63 innings this season, with 53 strikeouts and 26 walks in 10 starts.

1B Adam Lind was back on the bench Tuesday, one day after hitting a pinch-hit, game-winning homer in the bottom of Monday's ninth inning. The left-handed Lind was not in the lineup either night because he's back to platooning with 1B Dae-Ho Lee and the Mariners were facing left-handed starters. He got another pinch-hit opportunity in the ninth, but this time he grounded out in a game that the Mariners were trailing 6-1.