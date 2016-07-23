SS Ketel Marte (mononucleosis) was put on the disabled list Friday. "We did run some more tests on him," manager Scott Servais said, "and he has been diagnosed with some form of mono. No timetable yet." Marte is batting .273/.299/.358 in 74 games with 17 doubles, two triples, one homer and 19 RBIs. The Mariners recalled INF Luis Sardinas from Triple-A Tacoma before the 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. He fills the spot on the 25-man roster created Wednesday when the Mariners traded LHP Mike Montgomery to the Chicago Cubs. INF Shawn O'Malley and Sardinas will split time at shortstop until Marte recovers. O'Malley started at shortstop and was 1-for-4 Friday. Marte's problems arose after the game Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he complained of a sore throat and general achiness.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will make his 20th start of the season Saturday in the middle tilt of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is 4-0 with a 2.39 ERA in his past four starts and 9-2 with a 3.75 ERA in his past 11 starts. His nine wins before the All-Star break were a career best. He has pitched at least seven innings in nine of his starts this season. This will be his fourth career start, and fifth appearance, in his career against Toronto. He is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA against the Blue Jays and is 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA in two games at Rogers Centre, including one start.

LHP Wade Miley (6-7, 5.36 ERA) has been named to start Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA in his past five starts, but he held the Chicago White Sox to six hits, three walks and three runs in 6 1/3 innings Tuesday in a 6-1 loss. "I hope he carries it into this outing," manager Scott Servais said. "Tough team. Tough ballpark. But it's a tough league. I just think that how he fits, and how his stuff works and how his mind works, he'd be better off staying in the rotation." That means LHP Wade LeBlanc will replace LHP Mike Montgomery as the long reliever. LeBlanc is 1-0 with a 3.63 ERA in four starts since arriving in a June 21 trade from Toronto. Montgomery was traded to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

1B Adam Lind was 1-for-4 in the 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. It was his first game against the Blue Jays since they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for RHP Marco Estrada, who gave up the double to Lind on Friday. Lind played with Toronto from 2006-2014.