RHP Hisashi Iwakuma allowed four hits and two runs in six innings Saturday in the 14-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays to win his fifth straight start dating to June 28. He has pitched at least six innings in 12 of his past 13 starts and has won 10 of his past 12 decisions. "Kuma wasn't as sharp as he has been but the ball was up a little bit early," manager Scott Servais said. "He continues to make adjustments really well over the course of the game and he did. He got the ball down and got some balls in on a few guys and the split was good later on. The pitch count was up a little high than I'm comfortable with early but he got us through six with was great."

LHP Wade Miley makes his 18th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. It will be his fifth start since being reinstated from the disabled list (left shoulder impingement), He is 0-5 with a 5.60 ERA in his past five starts. He allowed six hits and three runs in 6 1/3 innings in a loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuedsay. In four career starts against Toronto, he is 1-2 with a 6.98 ERA. In his past two starts against the Blue Jays, he is 1-0, 4.63.

LHP David Rollins was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday after SS Ketel Marte (mononucleosis) was put on the disabled list. Marte was optioned to Tacoma on Wednesday after RHP Felix Hernandez was activated from the DL. This will be the fourth stint this season with Seattle for Rollins. He is 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 24 games with Tacoma and 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA in eight contests with Seattle.

DH Nelson Cruz hit two home runs Saturday in the 14-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, including the ninth grand slam of his career in the third inning. He had seven RBIs on Saturday and has 25 home runs for the season. It was his 20th career multi-homer game and the third this season. It is the fourth time in his career that he has driven in seven or more runs in a game and the first since 2014. Three of those games have been against Toronto. It was the 13th time in Mariners' team history that a player has driven in seven or more runs in a game and the first since 1B John Olerud on Aug. 2, 2003. "I don't remember the last time I had that many runners on base," Cruz said. "It's always nice to have that chance and to deliver in those situations."