SS Ketel Marte, on the disabled list with mononucleosis, is feeling a little better but will need to regain his strength.

RHP Taijuan Walker, on the disabled list because of right foot tendinitis, is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game on Wednesday after playing catch Tuesday.

LF Franklin Gutierrez, who missed Sunday's loss at Toronto because of a neck injury, returned to the lineup on Tuesday.

RHP Felix Hernandez, who started Tuesday, is scheduled to start again on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball at Chicago's Wrigley Field.