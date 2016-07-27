SS Ketel Marte, on the disabled list with mononucleosis, is feeling a little better but will need to regain his strength.

RHP Drew Storen and cash considerations were acquired by Seattle from Toronto for RHP Joaquin Benoit after Tuesday's game.

RHP Taijuan Walker, on the disabled list because of right foot tendinitis, is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game on Wednesday after playing catch Tuesday.

LHP Wade Miley, who reportedly is being shopped by the Mariners, is scheduled to start Saturday against the Cubs in Chicago. Miley is 6-8 with a 5.23 ERA in 18 starts this year.

3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-4, finishing a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. He his hit 20th homer, becoming the sixth Mariner with five or more seasons with 20-plus home runs.

LF Franklin Gutierrez, who missed Sunday's loss at Toronto because of a neck injury, returned to the lineup on Tuesday.

RHP Felix Hernandez, who started Tuesday, is scheduled to start again on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

RHP Felix Hernandez got the win in his second start since returning from a right calf strain. He was shaky at the start as Seattle fell behind Pittsburgh 4-1 through two innings, but he settled down as the Mariners' offense took over. He allowed four runs on nine hits in six innings with three strikeouts and one walk. "The dominant pitch for Felix the last few years has been his changeup, and since he's come back, he hasn't had a good feel for that," manager Scott Servais said. "It's usually a wipe-out type pitch, and it just hasn't been there. Felix will get better. He's got to come out ready to go in that first inning because we're not going to be able to bail him out every night."