SS Shawn OMalley went 2-for-5 and drove in the Mariners' lone run with a two-out base hit in the ninth inning. Hes now batting .236 through 48 games.

INF Ketel Marte, on the 15-day disabled list with mononucleosis, was reported to be improving on Friday. "He's starting to add to his activity level, doing some baseball work as well, in the cage, playing catch, getting the cardio up and going," said Mariners manager Scott Servais. "So things are moving probably at a quicker pace than I thought they would."

OF Guillermo Heredia was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Fridayafter batting .340 in 26 games. Prior to a promotion to Tacoma on June 23, Heredia hit .293 with Double-A Jackson. The 25-year-old Cuban signed with the Mariners as a non-drafted free agent onMarch 1. In six seasons with Matanzas in the Serie Nacional Cuban League, he hit .285 with 231 runs, 57 doubles, 15 triples, 23 home runs and 121 RBI in 374 career games. Heredia made an appearance following Friday's one-hour, 14-minute rain delay, settling in right field in the bottom of the seventh and was 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (11-7) lasted a season-low three innings in Friday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs. He allowed a season-high tying five earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out a pair. It was his worst start since allowing five runs on 11 hits in a loss at Detroit onJune 22. Iwakuma had won five straight and seven of his last eight before facing the Cubs. "Overall I was tight from the beginning," Iwakuma said through a translator. I just couldn't keep the ball down. Everything I missed was up in the zone, which kind of cost me."

LHP Wade Miley (6-8, 5.23 ERA) is scheduled to make his 19th start of the season and sixth since being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list (left shoulder impingement). He has lost his last six starts since June 12. He went 5-0 over six starts between April 24-May 24. This will be his sixth career start against the Cubs. Hes 3-1 with a 3.80 ERA, including 0-1 at Wrigley Field.

RHP Nick Vincent, on the disabled list since June 20with a back strain, is making progress in his bid to return to Seattle. "He'll throw another bullpen (Saturday) in Tacoma and he felt great after his last bullpen, said Mariners manager Scott Servais. "Maybe one more bullpen and see where we go on a rehab with him."

LHP David Rollins, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. He was 1-0 with a 7.04 ERA with six strikeouts and seven walks in nine relief appearances over four stints with the Mariners this year. Rollins earned his first career major league win onJune18 against the Chicago White Sox.

2B Robinson Cano was 2-for-4 and walkedon Friday. He has hit safely in all four career games at Wrigley Field and posted his 36th multi-hit game of the season.