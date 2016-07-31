RHP Cody Martin was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday to replace injured RHP Nathan Karns. Martin, 26, will fill a long-relief role for the Mariners. He posted a 9-6 record with a 3.95 ERA in 22 games (17 starts) for Tacoma this season. In the majors, he is 3-5 with a 7.27 ERA in 27 career games (two starts) with Atlanta, Oakland and Seattle.

LHP Wade Miley (7-8) stymied the Chicago Cubs for seven innings on Saturday to pick up his first win since June 7. Miley carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and limited the Cubs to one run on one hit. He walked one and struck out nine for a season high. "I was able to locate the fastball early on," Miley said.

OF Leonys Martin finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Martin's opposite-field double off Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman sparked the Mariners' comeback win. Martin has three multi-hit games in his last four contests.

RHP Nathan Karns was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday because of a lower-back strain. Karns, 28, is 6-2 with a 5.15 ERA in 22 games (15 starts) this season. An injury might help explain Karns' recent ineffectiveness. Since June 4, he has surrendered 32 earned runs in 36 2/3 innings for a 7.85 ERA.

RHP Felix Hernandez (5-4, 3.45 ERA) will make his 13th start of the season and his third start since coming off the disabled list when he faces the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night. Hernandez has given up nine runs in 12 2/3 innings since coming off the disabled list. He last faced the Cubs in 2010, when he limited them to two runs on five hits in nine innings.