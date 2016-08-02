FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
August 2, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Patrick Kivlehan was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday. Kivlehan, 26, has split the season with Triple-A Round Rock and Tacoma, combining to hit .242 with nine home runs and 41 RBIs.

IF Mike Freeman was claimed by the Seattle Mariners off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.Freeman hit .317 with six triples, one home run and 24 RBIs in 88 games with Triple-A Reno this season. He appeared at second base (71 games), center field (11, right field (7), left field (5) and first base (4) with Reno. In eight games with the Diamondbacks this season, Freeman was 0-for-9 with two walks. In parts of seven minor league seasons with the Diamondbacks, Freeman hit .290 with 15 home runs and 255 RBIs in 716 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
