LHP Ariel Miranda, who was acquired from Baltimore on Sunday in exchange for starter Wade Miley, could be in line to start Thursday's game against the Red Sox. Miranda has not yet been added to the Mariners' roster. Miranda went from the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate to Seattle's, but technically he was called up by Baltimore before the trade and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after the trade.

INF/OF Mike Freeman, who spent 13 days with the Diamondbacks, was claimed off waivers by Seattle on Monday. He was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Freeman was designated for assignment Saturday, when the team needed to make room for newly promoted LHP Adam Loewen and LHP Steve Hathaway. Freeman was 0-for-9 with Arizona in his first trip to the majors.

RHP Steve Cishek gave up a game-deciding homer in the ninth inning Monday, and he was removed from his role as closer after the game.

LHP James Paxton turned in one of his best starts of the season Monday, but it all went for naught. Paxton allowed one run on four hits over eight innings. He had a shutout going until Boston's Aaron Hill tied the score with a solo shot in the eighth. Paxton was not involved in the decision, as he came out after the eighth, having thrown 107 pitches.

RHP Donn Roach was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, filling a spot at least until the Mariners decide on a Thursday starter. Seattle had an available roster spot after trading starter Wade Miley to Baltimore on Sunday. Roach, a reliever, is making his second stint with the Mariners; his last promotion resulted in six hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings over three appearances.

2B Robinson Cano had Seattle's first two hits of Monday's game. His fourth-inning single broke up a no-hit bid by Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez, then Cano added a one-out double in the seventh. He went 2-for-3 and didn't get a chance to add to his offensive night in the eighth, when Boston intentionally walked him to get to slugger Nelson Cruz -- who struck out to end the inning.

LHP Wade LeBlanc is in line to make his first appearance in more than a week, and his first start in almost two weeks, when the Mariners host Boston on Tuesday night. LeBlanc, 31, was a surprisingly solid addition to the bullpen when he was signed June 21 to help offset the loss of injured starter Felix Hernandez. However, the return of Hernandez and a few off days have left few opportunities for LeBlanc to pitch. He has thrown only twice since the All-Star break, a July 18 start and a July 23 three-inning relief appearance that resulted in his first career save. The Mariners' decision to trade left-handed starter Wade Miley to Baltimore opened the door for LeBlanc to return to the rotation.