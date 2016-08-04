LF Guillermo Heredia collected his first major league hit with an RBI single in the eighth. Heredia had gone hitless in nine at-bats before blooping a ball over Boston 1B Hanley Ramirez to score Leonys Martin from second base to pull the Mariners to within 4-2 in the eighth. Heredia came around to score and was a huge factor in Seattle's five-run eighth.

RHP Edwin Diaz was officially named the Mariners' fill-in closer Tuesday, and he lived up to the role with a scoreless ninth. Diaz struck out three of the four batters he faced to earn his first career save. Manager Scott Servais said that the 22-year-old rookie will replace struggling veteran Steve Cishek in that role. Diaz, a converted starter and two-time recipient of the Mariners' minor-league-pitcher-of-the-year award, has a 100 mph fastball and has posted a 1.73 ERA in 25 appearances since making his major league debut earlier this season.

LHP Ariel Miranda was officially named the Thursday starter. Miranda, 27, will make his starting debut after pitching two innings of relief in his only other major league appearance with the Baltimore Orioles at Safeco Field on July 3. Miranda was recently traded to Seattle for LHP Wade Miley.

RHP Taijuan Walker made a successful rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Monday night (two runs in 4 1/3 innings), and he could be close to returning to Seattle's rotation. Walker has been on the disabled list since July 7 with foot tendinitis. He is considering offseason surgery but will try to pitch through the pain over the final two months of this season.

RHP Taijuan Walker is in line to come off the disabled list and start Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. Walker has not pitched for the Mariners since July 6, having spent nearly a month on the disabled list due to right foot tendinitis.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is coming off his shortest outing of the season, having allowed five runs on eight hits over three innings in an 11-0 loss to the Cubs last week. Iwakuma, who is scheduled to be back on the mound to start Wednesday's game against Boston, was in a pretty good groove leading up to the start vs. Chicago. Iwakuma has already beaten the Red Sox once this season but has an 8.59 ERA over his past five starts against them.

C Mike Zunino started the eighth-inning rally with a solo homer. He now has four home runs in just 32 at-bats since being called up from Triple-A. Zunino's offensive success should lead to more playing time for him and a lesser role for veteran Chris Iannetta.

2B Robinson Cano was the latest Mariner to hit a heroic, go-ahead homer in the late innings Tuesday. Cano's three-run shot off Boston LHP Fernando Abad in the eighth inning gave the Mariners a 5-4 win. He now has 24 home runs, and he matched Nelson Cruz's team-high total of 68 RBIs. Cano is on pace to eclipse the 30-homer mark for only the second time in his career and has a shot at his career high of 33, set in 2012. He also is seeking his fourth career 100-RBI season.

LHP Wade LeBlanc, making his first start since July 18 and his first appearance since July 23, was solid Tuesday against Boston. LeBlanc's return to the rotation -- made possible by the Wade Miley trade -- was a successful one as he allowed three runs on five hits over six innings while striking out five.