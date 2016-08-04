RHP Edwin Diaz posted his first career save with a three-strikeout ninth inning on Tuesday night, and that wasn't the only milestone for the 22-year-old rookie. Diaz added one more Wednesday, on a 99 mph fastball to Boston's David Ortiz, and now has 53 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings, making him the fastest in major-league history to reach 50 career strikeouts in his debut season, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Diaz survived a shaky ninth inning to post his second career save -- both coming on back-to-back nights after he replaced veteran Steve Cishek as the Mariners' closer.

LHP Ariel Miranda is set to make his first major-league start Thursday, and he'll do it in the only MLB stadium in which he has ever pitched. The 27-year-old Cuban, acquired from the Orioles in a deadline deal for starter Wade Miley on Sunday, made his major-league debut while throwing two innings of relief with Baltimore in a July 3 game at Safeco Field. Miranda has a legitimate shot at staying in Seattle's rotation in the final two months of the season if he fares well Thursday.

RHP Taijuan Walker appears ready to return to the rotation this weekend. Walker, who has been on the disabled list since July 6 because of foot soreness, is tentatively scheduled to start Saturday.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma turned in one of his best performances of the season when he threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against Boston on Wednesday. Iwakuma was pulled after 97 pitches, despite holding the Red Sox to five hits -- all singles. "His track record, that 93-to-98 spot in there, pitch-wise, is where he's at his best," manager Scott Servais said. "We had a rested bullpen, so we made the move."

C Mike Zunino homered for the second night in a row and now has five in just 35 at-bats since getting promoted from Triple-A. Seattle's starting shortstop for most of the past three seasons, Zunino finished the 2015 season at Triple-A and didn't get called back up until June 30. "We really like where Mike's at right now," manager Scott Servais said after Wednesday's win over the Red Sox. "The confidence is growing. We really wanted to get that back for him this year, and that's what we're seeing."

DH Nelson Cruz delivered his 27th home run of the season in convincing fashion Wednesday when he hammered a 1-1 pitch from Boston starter Rick Porcello 441 feet into the left-field seats. Cruz needs three home runs for his fourth career 30-homer season. Cruz has hit 40 or more homers in two consecutive years but would have to hit one every 4.3 games down the stretch to continue that streak.

C Chris Iannetta has seen his playing time dwindle in recent weeks because of his own offensive struggles as well as the emergence of former starter Mike Zunino. Iannetta, who is hitting .212 this season and .136 since June 24, has played in just seven of Seattle's past 16 games. He didn't sit in back-to-back games at all over the first three months of the season but has been held out in consecutive games four times since July 16.