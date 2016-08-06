SS Shawn O'Malley had three hits in Seattle's loss to Boston on Thursday, including his first home run of the season. O'Malley hit a solo shot to open the fifth inning, his second career homer.

RHP Mayckol Guiape, who made 26 appearances with the Mariners over the past two seasons but was pitching in Triple-A, was released Thursday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Seattle made a flurry of moves Thursday afternoon, with Guiape being the odd man out. He had a 5.29 ERA during several call-ups in 2015 and 2016.

INF Ketel Marte began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Everett on Thursday, going 1-for-4. He is on the 15-day disabled list due to mononucleosis.

LHP Ariel Miranda turned in a solid debut shortly after getting promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Miranda, who was acquired from Baltimore in the Wade Miley trade on Sunday, allowed two runs on eight hits over six innings. He did not factor into the decision but pitched well enough to warrant consideration for at least one more start.

RHP Blake Parker, whose last major league action came with the Chicago Cubs in 2014, was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma before Thursday's game. Parker adds a fresh arm to the bullpen, although Seattle had to release fellow Tacoma reliever Mayckol Guiape from the 40-man roster to clear a spot for Parker to be promoted. Parker came into Thursday's game and got through a scoreless 10th inning despite giving up a hit and a walk.

RHP Steve Cishek (left hip labral tear) was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Thursday's game. Cishek struggled so significantly in recent appearances that the Mariners stripped him of his duties as closer. There is a possibility that Cishek has thrown his final pitch of the 2016 season.

RHP Donn Roach was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday in a move that was expected when he got called up four days earlier. Roach was essentially holding a roster spot for the Thursday starter, LHP Ariel Miranda, although the reliever did earn a win in his short stint. Roach now has a 2-0 record despite an 8.44 ERA over two stints with the Mariners this season.

C Mike Zunino started for the fourth straight game Friday. Zunino, who was recalled from Triple-A on June 30, is hitting .357 with two home runs since July 31 and has supplanted veteran Chris Iannetta as starter.

RHP Felix Hernandez has stumbled out of the gates since coming off the disabled list two weeks ago, but he is starting to look more like himself. Hernandez held the Cubs to two runs on two hits over five innings his last time out, striking out eight. He did issue five walks in that game, one short of his season high, and it continues to look as if age is becoming a factor. Hernandez, 30, has a 5.60 ERA since coming off the DL on July 20, and his May ERA was 4.45 before he strained his calf, showing that Hernandez's best days might be behind him. He is scheduled to start the opener of the Angels series on Friday.