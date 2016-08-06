RHP Edwin Diaz has earned saves in three of the past four nights since taking over for Steve Cishek as closer. Diaz had to earn it the hard way Friday, striking out all three batters he faced -- including Mike Trout and Albert Pujols.

RHP Taijuan Walker is scheduled to make his first start since July 5 on Saturday, having spent a month on the disabled list with foot tendonitis. Walker, who has yet to face the Angels this season but went 2-1 in three starts against them last year, will try to pitch through the pain and could require offseason surgery. The foot forced him to come out early twice in a span of four starts, eventually landing him on the 15-day disabled list.

LF Norichika Aoki matched a season high with three hits Friday. He is 12-for-39 since being recalled from Triple A.

C Mike Zunino started for the fourth straight game Friday. Zunino, who was recalled from Triple-A on June 30, is hitting .357 with two home runs since July 31 and has supplanted veteran Chris Iannetta as starter.

C Mike Zunino continues to swing a hot bat after spending parts of the past two seasons at Triple-A working his swing. Zunino hit his sixth home run of the season Friday night. "He's a different cat," manager Scott Servais said. "A different person, a different mindset. ... It's been awesome."

RHP Nick Vincent was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Everett. Vincent has been on the disabled list since June 20 with a back strain.

RHP Felix Hernandez bounced back from a rough first inning to throw eight frames and earn the victory Friday night. He gave up two hits and three runs in the first and allowed only one hit and one run -- a Jett Bandy solo homer -- the rest of the way. Hernandez has struggled in first innings since coming off the disabled list but can't explain why. "I'll figure it out," he said.