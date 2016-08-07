SS Shawn O'Malley hit his second home run as a Mariner on Saturday, and it came at a pretty good time. O'Malley's three-run shot against his former team gave Seattle its first lead of the game at 8-6 in the seventh inning.

P Pat Venditte was acquired from the Toronto organization and assigned to Triple-A Tacoma. The "switch-pitcher" throws with both hands but has already had three organizations give up on him. The reliever-strapped Mariners just need pitch-ready arms -- and Venditte has two of them.

LF Guillermo Heredia hit his first major-league home run with a leadoff shot in the third inning on Saturday. Heredia had a breakout game, going 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Seattle's left fielders -- Norichika Aoki got the start Friday -- have gone 4-for-8 and scored three times.

RHP Blake Parker was designated for assignment Saturday, clearing a roster spot for new reliever Arquimedes Caminero. Parker made just one appearance with the Mariners.

RHP Taijuan Walker returned from the disabled list Saturday and showed plenty of rust. He gave up a three-run homer in the first inning and only lasted four innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in his first start since July 5.

LHP James Paxton is coming off one of his best starts of the season as he heads into a Sunday afternoon game against the Angels. Paxton held the Red Sox to four hits and one run in eight innings earlier in the week. He has traditionally fared better in night games (2.90 ERA) than in day games (4.30 ERA).

RHP Donn Roach, the winning pitcher from Tuesday night, was designated for assignment Saturday. Roach had an 8.44 ERA in four appearances but was optioned to Triple-A earlier in the week. He was DFA'd to make room on the 40-man roster for new reliever Pat Venditte.

Pittsburgh traded RHP Arquimedes Caminero to Seattle on Saturday for a player to be named later. After a rough start to the season, Caminero had rebounded by not allowing a run in 12 of his past 15 appearances. His departure opened a spot in the bullpen, which left-hander Jeff Locke will likely fill. Locke allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched in his last start, an 8-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

2B Robinson Cano drove in his 70th run of the season with an RBI double in the first inning on Saturday night. Cano is well ahead of the pace he set during a disappointing 2015 season, during which he didn't get 70 RBIs until Sept. 22.

RF Franklin Gutierrez came a triple short of the cycle on Saturday, when he went 3-for-5 with his 11th home run of the season. Gutierrez was 1-for-8 on the homestand before his bat woke up Saturday night.