SS Shawn O'Malley was out of the starting Monday due to a cold. Mike Freeman took his place at shortstop.

INF Ketel Marte could be back with the Mariners on Tuesday. He is on the 15-day disabled list due to mononucleosis.

RHP Taijuan Walker was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. Walker, 23, has battled a foot problem for most of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.10 ERA in 17 starts. Walker returned from the disabled list Saturday and showed plenty of rust. He gave up a three-run homer in the first inning and only lasted four innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in his first start since July 5.

