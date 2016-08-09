FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Shawn O'Malley was out of the starting Monday due to a cold. Mike Freeman took his place at shortstop.

INF Ketel Marte could be back with the Mariners on Tuesday. He is on the 15-day disabled list due to mononucleosis.

INF Mike Freeman got his second consecutive start after going 2-for-3 in his Mariners debut Sunday. Freeman gave 2B Robinson Cano his first day off of the season Sunday, and he was back in the lineup Monday because SS Shawn O'Malley had a cold. With SS Ketel Marte possibly coming off the disabled list Tuesday, Freeman might be headed back to Triple-A.

RHP Taijuan Walker was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. Walker, 23, has battled a foot problem for most of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.10 ERA in 17 starts. Walker returned from the disabled list Saturday and showed plenty of rust. He gave up a three-run homer in the first inning and only lasted four innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in his first start since July 5.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero, acquired from the Pirates on Saturday, was finally added to the active roster Monday. To make room for Caminero, the Mariners optioned RHP Taijuan Walker to Triple-A Tacoma.

