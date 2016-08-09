SS Shawn O'Malley was out of the starting Monday due to a cold. Mike Freeman took his place at shortstop.

INF Shawn O'Malley was not in the lineup Monday because of a cold. O'Malley has been filling in as the starting shortstop since Ketel Marte went down with a case of mono. Marte could be back on the active roster as soon as Tuesday. Seattle has gone 15-6 this season when O'Malley has started at shortstop.

SS Ketel Marte was scheduled to make his final rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Monday and could be activated as soon as Tuesday. Marte has been out since July 20 because of mono.

RHP Edwin Diaz is 5-for-5 on save opportunities, all of which have come in the span of a week. Diaz had a 1-2-3 ninth on Monday and continues to show that the decision to demote closer Steve Cishek was a wise one.

LHP Ariel Miranda appears likely to start Friday's game in Oakland. The rookie, acquired from Baltimore in the Wade Miley trade, made his Mariners debut last week and allowed two runs off eight hits over six innings. LHP James Paxton's bruised elbow and the Monday move that sent RHP Taijuan Walker to Triple-A opened the door for Miranda to stay in the rotation.

INF Mike Freeman got his second consecutive start after going 2-for-3 in his Mariners debut Sunday. Freeman gave 2B Robinson Cano his first day off of the season Sunday, and he was back in the lineup Monday because SS Shawn O'Malley had a cold. With SS Ketel Marte possibly coming off the disabled list Tuesday, Freeman might be headed back to Triple-A.

RHP Taijuan Walker was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, an unexpected move involving the 23-year-old former top prospect. Walker has battled a sore foot this season and has a 4.10 ERA after 17 starts. "Hopefully he responds the right way and he comes back with a chip on his shoulder and we get the good Taijuan back," manager Scott Servais said.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma pitched seven scoreless innings Monday night, which extended his scoreless streak to 14 1/3 innings over his past two starts. Iwakuma, who leads the league with 12 wins since May 30, allowed five hits Monday, with eight strikeouts and one walk, while dropping his season ERA to 3.79.

LHP James Paxton (bruised left elbow) is likely to skip a start, made possible by the Mariners' Thursday off day, but his prognosis beyond that has still yet to be determined, manager Scott Servias said Monday. Paxton took a line drive off his left elbow in the ninth inning of Sunday's win over the Angels, but X-rays showed no more significant damage than a contusion.

RHP Evan Scribner (right lat strain) made a rehab appearance Monday in the rookie-level Arizona League, and he threw a scoreless inning. His only other game action this year was a scoreless inning for Class A Bakersfield on Aug. 1.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero, acquired from the Pirates on Saturday, was finally added to the active roster Monday. Caminero made his Seattle debut and showed off an impressive 98-mile-per-hour fastball as well as a slider that touched 93 on the radar gun. He retired all three batters he faced.

LHP Wade LeBlanc is scheduled to return to the mound for the first time in a week Tuesday, when the Mariners host Detroit. LeBlanc, acquired from the Toronto organization in June, has pitched on five days' rest only once this season. He's been a valuable addition to the team, filling in with five starts -- four of them quality starts.