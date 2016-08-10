SS Ketel Marte was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Monday. He started at shortstop and went 0-for-5. He was out since July 20 due to mononucleosis.

OF Guillermo Heredia was optioned by the Mariners to Triple-A Tacoma following Tuesday night's game. Heredia, 25, has hit .250 with one home run and three RBIs in 12 games with the Mariners this season. He made his major league debut on July 29.

LHP Ariel Miranda was officially named starter for Friday's game in Oakland, but that is in limbo after he was called into relief duty in the 15th inning late Tuesday night. The rookie, acquired from Baltimore in the Wade Miley trade, gave up a go-ahead homer in the 15th but ended up earning the win when Seattle came back in the bottom of the frame.

INF Michael Freeman, who got his first two major league hits in Sunday's win, was optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday to clear room for the return of SS Ketel Marte from the disabled list. Freeman, who was claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks last week, started in both games after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma -- at second base and shortstop -- and went 2-for-7.

LHP James Paxton (bruised left elbow) is listed as the Mariners' Saturday starter. Paxton is scheduled to play catch Wednesday, his first time throwing since taking a line drive off his left elbow on Sunday. Paxton was dominating the Angels before sustaining the injury on a one-out line drive in the ninth inning. Tests did not reveal and structural damage.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero dominated the competition again in his second outing as a Mariners on Tuesday night. Caminero, acquired from Pittsburgh over the weekend, pitched for the second night in a tow and retired all six batters he faced while pitching the 10th and 11th innings.

DH Nelson Cruz briefly moved ahead of teammate Robinson Cano as the Mariners' RBI leader on Tuesday, when he followed a Cano triple with a run-scoring double -- his 71st RBI of the season. Cruz has had at least 76 RBIs in each of his previous seven seasons dating back to 2009. Teammate Kyle Seager tied Cruz for team high with a three-run shot four innings later, and then Seager drove in his 72nd RBI with a 15th-inning single.

RHP Felix Hernandez has been notorious for his lack of run support over the years, but he has gotten plenty of offense during a season that has seen the 30-year-old ace pitch below his usual standards. Seattle has scored six or more runs in each of his four starts since he came off the disabled list. Hernandez has lost some zip on his fastball and has given up five homers since returning from the DL, but he still has had enough left in the tank to give Seattle six or more innings in 11 of his 14 starts this season. His next start is scheduled to come Wednesday against the Tigers and longtime ace Justin Verlander. Hernandez has not beaten Verlander since April 2006 -- the first of two meetings between the veteran pitchers over the years.

LHP Wade LeBlanc struggled through another rough outing Tuesday, although he came out of it having allowed only four runs in five innings against Detroit. LeBlanc gave up 10 hits, including a pair of home runs, during that span but somehow kept the Mariners within striking distance. LeBlanc has been a spot starter in Seattle's rotation but might be looked upon to fill the gap while RHP Taijuan Walker works things out at Triple-A.