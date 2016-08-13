FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 13, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Joe Wieland was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. Wieland, 26, was scheduled to be Seattle's starting pitcher against the Athletics at Oakland on Friday night. Wieland is 11-5 with a 5.38 ERA over 103 2/3 innings in 22 games, including 20 starts, with Tacoma this season. In three major league seasons with the San Diego Padres (2013-14) and Dodgers (2015), Wieland has combined to go 1-5 with a 5.85 ERA in 11 games (nine starts).

OF Daniel Robertson was designated for assignment by Seattle on Friday. The Mariners now have 10 days to trade, release or outright the contract of Robertson to the minors. Robertson, 30, hit .263 with one RBI in nine games with Seattle this season. In 95 games with Tacoma, he hit .281 with six home runs and 40 RBIs. He was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Nov. 6, 2015.

