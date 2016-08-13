INF/OF Shawn O'Malley went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple, walked and scored a run in a 6-3 loss to Oakland on Friday night. The triple was O'Malley's second of the season. He's batting .246 with seven doubles, two home runs, two triples and 14 RBIs in 58 games.

RHP Tony Zych (rotator cuff tendinitis in right shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to AZL Mariners. He was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on June 24.

RHP Steve Cishek (left hip labrum tear) has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and is close to going on a rehab assignment, Mariners manager Scott Servais said Friday. Cishek has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 4, retroactive to Aug. 2. "He's been on the mound and it went really well," Servais said. Cishek has a team-high 25 saves, but Servais said RHP Edwin Diaz will remain the primary closer even after Cishek is activated from the DL. Diaz is 5-for-5 in save opportunities. He has 58 strikeouts in 31 innings and a 1.75 ERA.

LHP James Paxton (left elbow contusion), who was hit by a line drive Sunday in his start against the Angels, still isn't throwing pain-free, but manager Scott Servais said he's optimistic Paxton can return to the rotation Tuesday or Wednesday. "Today and tomorrow are really important for Pax," Servais said Friday. "See where he's at. He's not totally pain free. He still feels it a little bit. Just tossed yesterday. He'll play catch again today. Hopefully, we'll get a better idea today and tomorrow and see if we can slide him in Tuesday, Wednesday. If not, we might have to push him back a little farther."

RHP Joe Wieland (0-1) was called up from Triple-A Tacoma and gave up six runs and nine hits in five innings with three strikeouts and no walks in a 6-3 loss to Oakland on Friday night in his Mariners debut. Wieland gave up three runs in the first inning. SS Marcus Semien lined a single to left with one out and scored on C Stephen Vogt's double down the right field line. Then DH Khris Davis hit an opposite-field, two-run blast to right, launching Weiland's 1-0 pitch."There were some nerves," Wieland said. "The first couple pitches I was trying to get settled in. After that it was just another start. Semien got that hit, Vogt hit a good pitch off the plate. Davis hit a good pitch, down and away." Wieland was 11-5 with a 5.38 ERA in 22 games, including 20 starts, for Tacoma. In his previous five starts, Wieland was 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA. Before facing the A's, he had a career major league record of 1-5 with a 5.85 ERA in 11 games, including nine starts. The Mariners acquired Wieland on Jan. 12 from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade for minor league INF Erick Mejia. Wieland made two starts for the Dodgers last season.

3B Kyle Seager hit his 22nd home run of the season, a solo shot with two outs in the fifth inning of a 6-3 loss to Oakland on Friday night. Seager broke up A's rookie LHP Sean Manaea's no-hitter with his blast. Seager extended his hitting streak to six games. He's batting .435 (10-for-23) during that stretch.

OF Daniel Robertson was designated for assignment Friday, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Joe Wieland, who was selected from Triple-A Tacoma and started against Oakland. In nine games for the Mariners this season, Robertson hit .263 (5-for-19) with a double. He hit .281 with six home runs and 40 RBIs in 95 games for Tacoma. "He'd been playing great in Triple-A," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "I know it was a tough decision for ... the guys upstairs to figure out where we were going to go there. ... I hope we don't lose Danny Robertson. I hope we keep him in the organization, but you never know what's going to happen."