RHP Edwin Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning with one strikeout for his sixth save in six tries this season, preserving a 4-3 victory over Oakland. Diaz has a 1.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 32 innings.

RHP Steve Cishek (left hip labrum tear) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Class A Everett, manager Scott Servais said Saturday. Cishek threw a second bullpen session Friday in Seattle.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (14-7) almost missed his start because of a stiff neck but allowed three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 4-3 victory over Oakland on Saturday night. Iwakuma improved to 13-3 in his past 16 starts, but he didn't know if he would be able to pitch until Saturday morning. "This morning I spoke with the skipper to tell him I was OK to go today, but as the game progressed I started to feel stiffness," Iwakuma said. "My body was starting to fly open. I wasn't as high as I wanted it to be. I kind of felt that throughout the third, fourth, fifth inning, but I was able to get out of jams."

LHP James Paxton (left elbow contusion) threw a bullpen session Saturday and told the Seattle Times that he was pain-free and liked the way the ball came out of his hand. If Paxton's elbow feels good Sunday, he'll probably return to the rotation Tuesday against Los Angeles Angels.

DH/OF Nelson Cruz hit his 29th home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning of a 4-3 victory over Oakland. Leading off, Cruz hit RHP Kendall Graveman's first-pitch cutter over the right-center field fence at Oakland Coliseum. Cruz went 2-for-4 and is batting .435 (10-for-23) with two home runs and four RBIs in his past six games. The home run was Cruz's 20th of his career against the A's and third this season.

2B Robinson Cano his 26th home run of the season on Saturday in a 4-3 win over Oakland. Cano sent RHP Kendall Graveman's first-pitch cutter over the center field fence with two outs for a two-run blast, his fourth homer of the season against Oakland and 16th of his career.

RHP Felix Hernandez starts Monday against the Angels on his regular four days of rest.