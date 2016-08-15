INF/OF Shawn O'Malley went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI on Sunday in an 8-4 victory over Oakland. O'Malley, who started at shortstop for the 22nd time this season, also scored two runs. He's batting .310 (18-for-58) with three doubles and eight RBIs in his past 17 games.

LHP James Paxton (left elbow contusion) will start Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, Mariners manager Scott Servais said Sunday. "He feels good. All systems go," Servais said. Paxton came out of his last start on Aug. 7 against the Angels after being hit on his pitching elbow by a line drive. He threw a bullpen session Saturday and played catch Sunday.

3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs on Sunday in an 8-4 victory over Oakland. He had an RBI double in the third inning and a three-run double in the sixth. In the past eight games, Seager is batting .375 (12-for-32) with 10 RBIs. He had his third four-RBI game of the season. His season high for RBIs is five and his career high is six.

1B Adam Lind hit his 17th home run of the season, a solo shot off RHP Zach Neal in the second inning of an 8-4 win over Oakland on Sunday. Lind went 2-for-2 with two home runs in his first two career at-bats against Neal in Seattle's 13-3 win on May 25 at Safeco Field. Then in his first at-bat Sunday against Neal, he hit his third straight home run off Neal, launching a blast to right that landed in the second deck. Neal finally got Lind out in the third inning when he lined out hard to left field. Lind went 1-for-4 in the game.

OF Seth Smith, who came out of Saturday's game against Oakland shortly after fouling a ball off his right foot in the seventh inning, was slated to start at designated hitter Sunday against the A's but was a late scratch with a right foot contusion. Dae-Ho Lee replaced him at DH. Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run Saturday in the Mariners' 4-3 win over Oakland.

LHP Wade LeBlanc (2-0) allowed three runs and five hits in six innings, struck out a season-high seven and walked one in an 8-4 victory over Oakland on Sunday. He made his seventh start and eighth appearance for the Mariners since being acquired in a trade on June 22 from the Toronto Blue Jays, who had him pitching for Triple-A Buffalo. The Mariners are 7-1 in his eight outings. LeBlanc gave up a two-run homer to LF Khris Davis in the sixth and a solo shot to 3B Ryon Healy in the second. "Wade threw well," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He's disappointed on the curveball to Davis for the home run, but Davis is having a heck of a year. He's got big power. You don't miss 'em when you're in the zone. But Wade kept us right there and we got a little cushion for him and he got through six, which was nice." Davis' home run was his 30th of the season.