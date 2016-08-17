RHP Cody Martin was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. Martin, who will be available to pitch in Tuesday night's tilt versus the Los Angeles Angels, posted a 1-2 mark with a 2.70 ERA in five relief appearances with Seattle this season. The 26-year-old owns a 9-7 record with a 3.93 ERA in 23 games with Tacoma.

RHP Tony Zych (rotator cuff tendinitis in right shoulder) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Jackson on Monday. He threw one scoreless inning, giving him a total of two scoreless innings in two rehab outings.

LHP Ariel Miranda will make an emergency start Tuesday night against the Angels. Miranda replaces LHP James Paxton, who still feels arm discomfort nine days after being hit in the elbow while pitching Aug. 7. Miranda was acquired from the Orioles for LHP Wade Miley on July 31, and he is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in two games (one start) for Seattle.

RHP Steve Cishek began a rehab assignment with Class A Everett on Monday, allowing one run on two hits in one inning. He struck out three. Cishek went on the disabled list Aug. 2 due to a torn labrum in his left hip. Signed as a free agent in December to be the Mariners' closer, Cishek shared third place in the American League with 25 saves when he sustained the injury.

LHP James Paxton (left elbow contusion) will miss his scheduled start Tuesday against the Angels. Paxton came out of his last start on Aug. 7 against the Angels after being hit on his pitching elbow by a line drive. He threw a bullpen session Saturday and played catch Sunday, but the decision was made Monday to go with LHP Ariel Miranda on Tuesday instead of Paxton.

LHP James Paxton has been placed on the 15-day disabled list. Paxton sustained a left elbow contusion on Aug. 7 after he was drilled by a line drive in the ninth inning against the Angels. He was originally slated to start Tuesday's game but was scratched on Monday. The 27-year-old has posted a 4-5 mark with a 3.53 ERA in 13 starts with the Mariners this season.

RHP Evan Scribner (right lat strain) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Jackson on Monday. He threw one scoreless inning.

OF Daniel Robertson, designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday, was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. In nine games for Seattle this season, Robertson hit .263 (5-for-19) with a double.

RF Nelson Cruz hit his 30th home run of the season Monday night. Cruz propelled a 72 mph curveball from Angels RHP Ricky Nolasco over the fence in left-center field for a solo drive in a 3-2 win. With 74 homers in his first two seasons in Seattle, Cruz broke the team record held by Richie Sexton for most home runs hit by a Mariner in his first two seasons, 74. The 36-year-old Dominican will finish with at least 30 homers for the third consecutive season.

RHP Felix Hernandez earned his 150th career victory on the fourth anniversary of his perfect game. In 6 1/3 innings, Hernandez amassed eight strikeouts, induced 11 groundouts, issued four walks and conceded two runs on four hits at Anaheim. The American League's 2010 Cy Young Award winner retired 11 of 12 batters between the third and seventh innings, striking out six in a row in the process.