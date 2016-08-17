RHP Cody Martin was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and could start Wednesday night. He took the roster spot of LHP James Paxton, who was placed on the disabled list Tuesday.

RHP Cody Martin was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday and could start Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. In two previous stints with the Mariners this year, Martin has made five relief appearances covering 10 innings. During that span, the right-hander allowed three earned runs, one walk and 10 hits while striking out five. Seattle signed Martin off waivers from the Oakland Athletics in October.

LHP James Paxton went on the disabled list with a bruised left elbow Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 8. Paxton was hit in the elbow by a line drive from Los Angeles Angels SS Andrelton Simmons in his last start Aug. 7. Paxton threw a bullpen session Saturday and played catch Sunday but noticed swelling in his forearm Monday. The left-hander was scheduled to start Tuesday night's game before being scratched Monday.

3B Kyle Seager has hit in nine of his past 10 games while driving in 11 runs. Seager drove in two runs and went 1-for-4 in Monday night's 7-6 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. In his past 10 games, Seager is batting .359 (14-for-39) with two doubles, two home runs and eight runs scored.

OF Daniel Robertson was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma after being designated for assignment Friday. The 30-year old played just nine games in Seattle, starting six and batting .263 (5-for-19) with one double and one RBI. The Mariners claimed Robertson off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels in November.