RHP Cody Martin made his third career start Wednesday night, one day after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. In 4 1/3 innings, Martin gave up two runs, seven hits and two walks and a hit batter while striking out two at Anaheim. "I was excited," Martin said. "Just that added pressure I put on myself led to some bad pitches. I wasn't commanding the baseball that well. Once I settled down in the middle of the game, it was all good. The way that I pitch came out." In two previous stints with the Mariners this year, Martin made five relief appearances covering 10 innings.

CF Leonys Martin tied the team's single-game record for outfield assists Wednesday in a 4-3 win over the Angels. Martin received an assist in the bottom of the first when 3B Kyle Seager fielded his throw after 1B Jefry Marte hit a sacrifice fly and relayed the ball to 2B Robinson Cano to retire DH Albert Pujols, who was trying to take second base. Then in the second, Martin threw out LF Nick Buss, who tried to stretch his single into a double. At the plate, Martin went 1-for-3 with a strikeout and a sacrifice fly.

3B Kyle Seager made a game-saving defensive play in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday to ensure a 4-3 victory over the Angels. Seager dived to his right to catch a hard ground ball from SS Andrelton Simmons at the foul line, then threw on one bounce to 1B Dae-Ho Lee to end the game. At the plate, Seager went 2-for-4, scored a run, struck out once and walked once. The third baseman now has hits in 10 of his past 11 games.

2B Robinson Cano went 3-for-5, hit a double and struck out once Wednesday in Seattle's 4-3 win over the Angels. Cano has 474 doubles in the past 12 years, the most in the major leagues during that period. Cano also made a pivotal defensive play to defuse the Angels' rally in the bottom of the first inning. With Los Angeles threatening to add to its 2-0 lead, Cano made a backhanded stop of SS Andrelton Simmons' ground ball up the middle. Then as his momentum carried him toward short left-center field, Cano threw across his body while on the run to retire Simmons for the third out.