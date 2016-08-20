UT Shawn O'Malley was inserted into the lineup at shortstop Thursday to give regular starter Ketel Marte a rest. O'Malley, who went 0-for-4, is batting .248 with two homers and 15 RBIs.

SS Ketel Marte, who returned Aug. 9 from a three-week absence caused by mononucleosis, was rested on Thursday. Marte is batting .257 with one homer and 21 RBIs in 81 games. He is expected to be back in the lineup Friday against the Brewers in Seattle.

RHP Tony Zych (rotator cuff tendinitis in right shoulder) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, and he pitched a scoreless inning. He has a 0.00 ERA in three hitless innings over three rehab outings.

DH/OF Nelson Cruz hit his team-leading 31st home run Thursday at Anaheim, a 421-foot blast. Cruz is 14-for-38 (.368) with nine runs, two doubles, a triple, four homers and six RBIs in his past 11 games. He is tied with Chicago's Todd Frazier for third in the AL with 31 homers.

2B Robinson Cano hit his 27th homer of the season Thursday. With two outs in the first inning, Cano hit Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker's first pitch an estimated 401 feet into the right field stands. He leads the majors in first-pitch homers with 10. Cano is batting .297 and has 75 RBIs.

1B Adam Lind was in the lineup Thursday against the Angels as he continues to platoon with Dae-Ho Lee. Lind, who went 1-for-4 with a run, is batting .233 with 17 homers and 47 RBIs.

LHP Wade LeBlanc is scheduled to start Friday's home game against Milwaukee. The Mariners are 7-1 in his eight appearances this season and he enters the game with a 2-0 record, one save and a 4.68 ERA.