1B Dae-Ho Lee, who was a big part of the Mariners' early success this season, was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma before Friday's game. The 34-year-old Lee had been hitting just .109 (6-for-55) since the All-Star break. The Korean import (who was actually playing professionally in Japan) was having so much success during the first three months of his first major league season that he had evolved from a platoon player -- with 1B Adam Lind -- into an everyday first baseman before falling into a month-long slump.

RHP Steve Cishek returned from a 2 1/2-week stay on the Mariners' disabled list Friday. He was warming up in the bullpen when closer Edwin Diaz struggled in Friday's ninth inning, but he didn't come into the game. Cishek went on the DL on Aug. 4 with a partially torn labrum in his left hip.

RHP Joe Wieland was optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, one week after making his first start, and only appearance, with the Mariners this season. Wieland allowed six runs off nine hits over five innings in a 6-3 loss to the A's on Aug. 12.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero endured his second consecutive rough outing after beginning his Seattle career with some dominant performances as a setup man. Caminero, who was acquired from Pittsburgh on Aug. 6, allowed one run off two hits in Friday's seventh inning.

OF/1B Stefen Romero is getting another shot with the Mariners, and this time he should see plenty of action at first base. Romero, now the right-handed platoon first baseman to go with lefty Adam Lind, was in the lineup Friday and went 1-for-2 with an RBI single.

2B Robinson Cano survived a knee-to-knee collision in the top of the fifth, then he hit his 28th home run of the season in the bottom of the inning. Cano's two-run shot gave Seattle a 3-1 lead after Milwaukee's Domingo Santana slid into him on an attempted steal. Cano was down for a few seconds, requiring attention from a team trainer before he stood up and got back in position.

RHP Felix Hernandez is scheduled to make his fourth interleague start of the season Friday, when the Mariners host Milwaukee. He's 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA over his first three starts against National League teams.