Seattle manager Scott Servais announced before Saturday's game that closer Edwin Diaz would get the night off. Servais added that Diaz, who has already made 10 appearances since being named closer Aug. 1 and needed 61 pitches to get through his past two games, might not pitch Sunday either.

LHP Ariel Miranda will get another shot as a starter Sunday, as the Mariners continue to lean on the rookie while LHP James Paxton battles a bruised elbow and RHP Taijuan Walker works on his game in Triple-A. Miranda, who was acquired from Baltimore in a deadline deal that sent starter Wade Miley to the Orioles, has made two starts with the Mariners while posting a 4.09 ERA. He'll probably stay with Seattle for the remainder of the season, and his scheduled Sunday start against Milwaukee could be an indicator of how long he stays in a starting role.

RHP Taijuan Walker could be back in the rotation as soon as Tuesday. The 23-year-old starter was sent to Triple-A Tacoma earlier this month to work on his game, but manager Scott Servais said Saturday that Walker could be recalled to pitch Tuesday's game against the Yankees. Walker went 4-7 with a 4.10 ERA while battling a foot injury before his unexpected demotion to Triple-A.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is going to get an extra day of rest before his next scheduled start. Manager Scott Servais said Saturday that Iwakuma is likely to pitch Wednesday, not Tuesday, because "Kuma benefits from it. I think all guys do." Statistically, Iwakuma has been much better on four days rest (12-8, 3.02 ERA since 2015) than on five days rest (6-4, 4.96 ERA).

LHP James Paxton was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma. Paxton went on the disabled list with a bruised left elbow, retroactive to Aug. 8. Paxton was hit in the elbow by a line drive from Los Angeles Angels SS Andrelton Simmons in his last start Aug. 7.

CF Leonys Martin went 1-for-3 on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to seven games. Martin also scored twice in the 8-2 win over Milwaukee.

RHP Joe Wieland was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma, one week after making his first start, and only appearance, with the Mariners this season. Wieland allowed six runs off nine hits over five innings in a 6-3 loss to the A's on Aug. 12.

LF Norichika Aoki had hits in each of his first three at-bats while driving in a pair of runs Saturday. Aoki went 3-for-5 and is now hitting .325 (27-for-83) since being recalled following a midseason demotion to Triple-A.

RHP Felix Hernandez tossed seven shutout innings Saturday before tiring in the eighth. He allowed two runs in that frame, allowing seven hits for the night while striking out eight over his eight innings. Hernandez has won all four of his decisions since coming off the disabled list. "He's rounding into the Felix of norm, no doubt," manager Scott Servais said.