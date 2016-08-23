OF Guillermo Heredia was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the roster spot of RHP Drew Storen, Heredia has batted .280 with one homer and three RBIs in 12 games with Seattle this season. The 25-year-old is hitting .312 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 35 contests with Tacoma in 2016.

RHP Drew Storen was placed on the 15-day disabled list prior to Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Storen posted a 3-3 mark with three saves and a 5.77 ERA in 48 combined outings with Toronto and Seattle this season. The 28-year-old has made 10 appearances with the Mariners since being acquired from the Blue Jays for fellow right-hander Joaquin Benoit on July 26.