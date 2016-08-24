RHP Cody Martin gave up four home runs during his second start as a Mariner on Monday, and it might be his last start for a while. Martin seems like a good candidate to be sent to Triple-A if the Mariners call up RHP Taijuan Walker to start Tuesday's game, and then Martin would probably pitch out of the Seattle bullpen if he gets recalled after the Sept. 1 roster expansions.

RHP Cody Martin was demoted to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers to make room for RHP Taijuan Walker, who was recalled to start Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Martin, who started the series opener on Monday, owns a 1-2 record with a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances (two starts) with Seattle this season. The 26-year-old fared better with Tacoma, posting a 9-7 mark with a 3.93 ERA in 23 games (18 starts) in 2016.

RHP Tony Zych (right rotator cuff tendonitis) made a successful rehab appearance and could be ready to come off the 60-day disabled list soon. The Mariners have a spot on their 40-man roster after RHP Joe Weiland was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, and the Seattle Times reported that either Zych or veteran reliever Evan Scribner could be activated in the next day or two. Zych pitched in 10 games, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA, before landing on the disabled list on May 3.

OF Guillermo Heredia was recalled Monday, 12 days after the Mariners were forced to send him to Triple-A because they were desperate for bullpen help. Heredia shined in his last stint with the Mariners, hitting .280 while closing out with 5 hits in his final 11 at-bats before getting sent down. Heredia was not in the lineup Monday but entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh and struck out in his only at-bat.

RHP Edwin Diaz was available to pitch Monday for the first time in three games. The Mariners' 22-year-old closer threw 61 pitches over appearances Wednesday and Friday, leading manager Scott Servais to shut him down for both weekend games with Milwaukee. Servais needed his services Monday night, when the Mariners took a 7-5 lead into the ninth inning. Diaz was shaky -- he gave up a leadoff walk and a one-out single and was called for a balk -- but got the final two outs to earn his 10th save in as many opportunities since taking over for struggling veteran Steve Cishek earlier this month.

RHP Drew Storen (shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. Storen was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays last month and has gone 2-0 with a 4.35 ERA in 10 relief appearances with the Mariners.

RHP Taijuan Walker was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma by the Seattle Mariners to start Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Walker, who has been plagued by foot issues for parts of the last two months, has a 4-7 mark with a 4.10 ERA in 17 starts with the Mariners.

RHP Evan Scribner (strained right lat muscle) could be close to making his Mariners debut. Scribner, who has been out since April and is on the 60-day disabled list, made a successful rehab stint and might be activated soon as the Mariners look to add to their six-man bullpen. Scribner or RHP Tony Zych could be activated to take the 40-man roster spot that came open when RHP Joe Weiland was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma over the weekend.

CF Leonys Martin went 0-for-3 Monday, ending his hitting streak at eight games. Martin went 9-for-27 during the streak.

3B Kyle Seager hit his 24th home run of the season, two shy of his career high. His three-run shot in the fourth inning gave the Mariners their first lead, at 3-2.

LF Norichika Aoki was back in the leadoff spot Monday, despite a rough day in the field in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee. Aoki, who made two defensive miscalculations that resulted in key runs in the Brewers game, went 0-for-2 with a walk before being lifted for a defensive replacement in the top of the seventh Monday.

C Mike Zunino, not to be outdone by Yankees rookie C Gary Sanchez, had the game-winning hit with a three-run homer in the sixth inning Monday night. Zunino's ninth homer since getting recalled from Triple-A the first time gave Seattle a 6-5 lead. With one more home run, Zunino would be the eighth Mariners player to hit double digits in homers this season.

2B Robinson Cano had three singles and scored twice against his former team Monday, going 3-for-4 in the win over the Yankees. His best contact may have come on a deep fly ball to the longest part of the stadium in his final at-bat: a flyout to the warning track in center field.