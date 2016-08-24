RHP Cody Martin was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

RHP Cody Martin, who started Monday's game but did not factor into the decision, was sent back to Triple-A on Tuesday. Martin has made two starts and five relief appearances for the Mariners this season, going 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA.

RHP Tony Zych (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

RHP Tony Zych was activated from the 60-day disabled list before Tuesday's game. Zych had been out since May 2 due to right rotator cuff tendonitis. He made his first appearance in more than 2 1/2 months during Tuesday's seventh, giving up two hits but throwing one inning of scoreless relief.

OF Guillermo Heredia got the start and batted leadoff Tuesday, one day after getting recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Heredia went 0-for-3 and made a costly error in the top of the ninth inning.

RHP Al Alburquerque signed a minor league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday and was assigned to Triple-A Tacoma. Alburquerque was recently released by the Angels' organization. In two relief appearances for the Angels earlier this season, Alburquerque had no decisions and a 4.50 ERA.

RHP Taijuan Walker was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to start Tuesday's game.

RHP Taijuan Walker returned to the Mariners' rotation and had the kind of start that he'd put up before his surprising demotion earlier this month. Walker was called back up from Triple-A Tacoma to start Tuesday's game and allowed four runs (three earned) off six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is having a great month of August as he heads into Wednesday's scheduled start against the Yankees and longtime Pacific League (Japan) teammate Masahiro Tanaka. Iwakuma owns a 3-1 record and 1.69 ERA over his first four starts this month.

OF/1B Stefen Romero was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

OF/1B Stefen Romero went back to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. He was optioned to clear a spot for reliever Tony Zych to come off the disabled list. Romero's latest stint included time at first base, but he didn't see much playing time.

LHP Wade LeBlanc made his second relief appearance of the season when he came into the eighth inning of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees. LeBlanc, who has started eight times since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in June, gave up an unearned run over two innings of work. With starter Taijuan Walker back in the rotation, and lefty James Paxton expected to return Thursday, LeBlanc could see more action in relief. "I'll be ready for whatever," he said. "As long as I come in and see that uniform in my locker, I'll be ready."