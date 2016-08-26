RHP Tony Zych was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

INF Mike Freeman was called up from Triple-A Tacoma.

LHP James Paxton, on the 15-day disabled list due to a left elbow contusion since Aug. 8 after being hit by a line drive, is the likely candidate to start Thursday in Chicago against the White Sox, although no official announcement was made. Paxton (4-5, 3.53 ERA) pitched three scoreless innings at Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday with no aftereffects.

LHP James Paxton wa activated from the 15-day disabled list to start Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Paxton will be back in action for the first time since being drilled on the left elbow by a line drive off the bat of Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons on Aug. 7. He is 4-5 with a 3.53 ERA in 13 starts this season.

3B Kyle Seager missed his second straight game with a bruised bone after fouling a pitch off his foot. Manager Scott Servais hopes to have Seager available at some point this weekend.

DH Nelson Cruz was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning Wednesday due to back spasms. Cruz was 0-for-3 at that point, and manager Scott Servais said Cruz was bothered by his back when he ran. Servais also said that Cruz was feeling better after treatment and he hoped the slugger would be available to play in Chicago against the White Sox on Thursday.

2B Robinson Cano is one double away from his 12th consecutive season with 30 or more, which would make him only the fourth player to accomplish the feat. The others are Stan Musial, 16 seasons, and Tris Speaker and Honus Wagner, who each had 12-season streaks. Cano is the only player to have at least 30 doubles in each of his first 11 seasons.

LHP Wade LeBlanc has been removed from consideration as a possible starter for Saturday after pitching in relief on Tuesday and Wednesday. LeBlanc (3-0, 4.50 ERA) made eight starts for Seattle after being acquired from Toronto on June 22.

