RHP Tony Zych was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Zych was 1-0 with a 3.29 ERA in 12 relief appearances for Seattle this year.

INF Mike Freeman was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Freeman, 29, went 2-for-6 with an RBI in two games for Seattle in early August. He was 0-for-9 in eight games for Arizona earlier this season. In 17 games for Tacoma, he batted .290/.351/.391 with one homer and seven RBIs.

LHP James Paxton took a no-decision in his first start after being activated from the 15-day disabled list. He had been sidelined due to a bruised elbow since being hit with a line drive on Aug. 7. Paxton worked five innings, giving up three earned runs while striking out five. While manager Scott Servais didn't have Paxton on a pitch count, Paxton exited after throwing 90 pitches -- 31 of which came in the first inning when the White Sox scored three runs. "(There was) just a little bit of rust," Paxton said. "I just had to battle today -- I didn't have a great feel for stuff, but just had to go and give it all I had."

3B Kyle Seager missed his third straight game with a bruised foot. Manager Scott Servais said Seager felt much better Friday, but was still not ready to return to the lineup. Seager is expected to play on Saturday against the White Sox but that he will have to continue to play through some pain. Servais said when Seager returns, the Mariners will likely recall a relief pitcher from the minors to bolster their bullpen.

C Steve Clevenger (broken bone in right hand) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Thursday, going 1-for-2. He has been on the disabled list since June 30.

DH Nelson Cruz returned to the Mariners' lineup Thursday after leaving the Wednesday game against the Yankees due to back spasms. Manager Scott Servais said that Cruz underwent an adjustment and felt a release in his back, which allowed him to play Thursday against the White Sox. Cruz finished 1-for-4, but he had a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the first inning before delivering a single and scoring a run in the seventh inning.

LHP Wade LeBlanc was designated for assignment Thursday to make room for LHP James Paxton on the 25-man roster. LeBlanc with 3-0 with a save and a 4.50 ERA in 11 appearances and eight starts for the Mariners since Seattle traded for him on June 22. LeBlanc lost his spot in the Mariners' rotation earlier this week. Manager Scott Servais said breaking the news to LeBlanc was difficult and that he hopes the 32-year-old clears waivers and could be available to the Mariners once rosters expand.