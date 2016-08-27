3B Shawn O'Malley understands that his services won't be needed as much once regular starter Kyle Seager returns to the lineup. But that hasn't kept him from impressing manager Scott Servais while Seager has been out with a bruised foot. O'Malley's barehanded play in the eighth inning Friday night protected the Mariners' two-run lead on a play Servais called the play of the game. "Hey man, somebody's got to do it," O'Malley said of making a play when it's needed. "You've just got to work and practice and prepare yourself as best as you can. It's not always going to happen, but when it does, I just try to be ready."

RHP Edwin Diaz pitched the final five outs Friday night and worked out of a bases-loaded jam to earn his 11th straight save. Diaz was sharp despite not working for four straight days, needing only four pitches to work out of the eighth-inning jam likely helped. "I was feeling normal," Diaz said. "I was feeling great. I was a starter before and so I have the same mentality and if need to work two innings, I feel pretty good."

3B Kyle Seager missed his third straight game with a bruised foot. Seager, who was wearing a walking boot as a precaution Thursday night, felt "much better" Friday, according to manager Scott Servais. Seager did some light running on a treadmill Friday, but still did not feel good enough to play Friday against the White Sox. Servais expects Seager to return to the lineup on Saturday.

RHP Felix Hernandez picked up his third win in his last four starts Friday against the White Sox. He allowed only one run on eight hits in 7 1/3 innings despite not feeling well early on. "I was worried -- I don't know what happened," Hernandez said. "Everything went back, I couldn't feel my legs and I felt little dizzy. After that, it went away." Hernandez kept firing on all cylinders to continue his recent run of solid work. In his last four outings, Hernandez has a 1.86 ERA with 29 strikeouts.