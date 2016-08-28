LHP Pat Venditte was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before Saturday's game against the White Sox. The 31-year-old is able to pitch both as a left-hander and a right-hander, although the Mariners expect to use him primarily as a southpaw. Seattle acquired him Aug. 6 from the Toronto Blue Jays, where he had a 5.19 ERA (five earned runs in 8 2/3 innings) with four walks and seven strikeouts in eight appearances.

1B Dae-Ho Lee was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before Saturday's game against the White Sox. He hit seventh and went 0-for-3. The 34-year-old hit .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in seven games with Triple-A Tacoma after he was optioned to the minor leagues Aug. 19.

LHP Ariel Miranda (1-1) drew his first career loss after giving up three runs on five hits in four innings. Miranda threw only 47 of 90 pitches for strikes. He is 0-1 with a 4.79 ERA during his past four starts. "Fastball command was a struggle for him," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

INF Mike Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. The 29-year-old was recalled Thursday but did not appear in a game before returning to the minor leagues. He hit .333 (2-for-6) with one RBI in two games earlier this season with the Mariners.

RHP Dan Altavilla pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his big-league debut Saturday against the White Sox. Altavilla joined the Mariners on Saturday after his contract was selected from Double-A Jackson. He was 7-3 with 16 saves and a 1.91 ERA in 43 relief appearances in the minors. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound pitcher will provide help to a bullpen that has been fatigued lately because of injuries and heavy use.

RHP Taijuan Walker (4-8, 4.14 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday afternoon in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox. In three career starts against the White Sox, he is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA (six earned runs in 16 innings). He has walked six and struck out 13.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of lower-back spasms. The move is retroactive to Aug. 26. Wilhelmsen, 32, is 0-1 with one save and a 3.20 ERA in 22 relief appearances with Seattle. His back locked up after his most recent outing Thursday against the Chicago White Sox.

3B Kyle Seager returned to the lineup Saturday against the White Sox after missing three games because of a foot injury. Seager went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. He is hitting .286 with 24 home runs and 83 RBIs in 125 games this season.

OF Nori Aoki was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Aoki, 34, hit .265 with one home run, 16 RBIs and six stolen bases in 98 games. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Aoki did nothing wrong, but the team needed to clear a roster spot for pitching depth. The Mariners are scheduled to face several left-handed starting pitchers in a row, which would have limited Aoki's playing time.

OF Michael Saunders (hamstring) returned to the lineup Saturday after missing two games because his hamstring "locked" during the game Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels. He was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the 8-7 win over the Minnesota Twins.