RHP Taijuan Walker (4-9) drew the loss Sunday against the White Sox. He allowed four runs on four hits in 7 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four. "I didn't feel my best today, but fastball command was good, and the changeup," Walker said. "(Catcher Mike Zunino) did a really good job of staying with the game plan the whole time and making sure even after we hit a couple batters we still kept pounding them in."

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (14-9, 3.81 ERA) will make his 27th start of the season Monday when he takes the mound against the Texas Rangers. The 35-year-old has been hot as of late, going 3-2 with a 2.20 ERA in his past five starts. He has walked four and struck out 22 in 32 2/3 innings during that span. In 18 career appearances (17 starts) against the Rangers, he is 9-5 with a 3.38 ERA.

3B Kyle Seager started his second straight game Sunday against the White Sox after missing three contests because of a right foot injury. Seager tripled against the right-center field wall and finished the game 3-for-4. The 28-year-old is hitting .290 with 24 home runs and 83 RBIs. "Is he 100 percent? Probably not," manager Scott Servais said. "Obviously, (he is) good enough to go out there and play and give us a good effort."

2B Robinson Cano finished 2-for-4 and clubbed his 30th home run of the season Sunday afternoon against the White Sox. Cano reached the 30-homer milestone for the second time in his 12-year career. "He's had a phenomenal year, really from the get-go, from the opening series of the season all the way through," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He's been the constant in our lineup. Even when it doesn't look like he's swinging the bat that well, he does have a knack for finding holes and getting hits and keeping it going."