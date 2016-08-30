LHP/RHP Pat Venditte, the first known full-time ambidextrous pitcher in major league history, gave up a run on one hit and a walk over three innings of relief -- matching the longest relief outing of his career -- in Seattle's 6-3 loss to Texas on Monday. He also struck out five hitters in his ninth appearance this season.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (14-10) suffered his third straight defeat in a 6-3 loss to Texas on Monday. The Rangers made short work of Iwakuma, who gave up five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings, matching his shortest outing of the season. The loss marked his third consecutive after winning eight of nine and was just his sixth loss in his last 20 starts after opening the season 0-3. He threw 68 pitches, including 40 in the second inning. Said Iwakuma: "It's hard to say" what happened. "I had a very good bullpen today. Everything was sharp. Breaking ball was tight. I couldn't bring that over to the mound in general. It was hot, I admit, but it wasn't like I had bad mechanics. It was just everything was up in the zone."

3B Kyle Seager has reached base 46 of his last 52 games, dating to June 28, after reaching on a walk in Seattle's 6-3 loss to Texas on Monday. During that stretch, he's hitting .332 with 29 runs scored, 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 34 RBIs and 19 walks. Since July 4, he's hit safely in 20 of 25 games on the road, including 12 multi-hit games.

2B Robinson Cano has hit safely in 11 consecutive games at Globe Life in Arlington after going 2-for-3 in Seattle's 6-3 loss to Texas on Monday. Cano is hitting .341 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs over that span.