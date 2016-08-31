LHP James Paxton took a no-decision in Seattle's 8-7 loss to Texas on Tuesday. He gave up four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings while battling a finger issue. "He ripped the nail off in the third inning," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "To his credit, he gutted it out and stayed in there to give us five. He had a pretty serious nail issue."

3B Kyle Seager has reached base 47 of his last 53 games, dating to June 28, after going 1-for-4 with two RBIs in Seattle's 8-7 loss to Texas on Tuesday. The game marked his 22nd multi-RBI gam of the year, and he has driven in 18 runs in his last 21 games. During that stretch, Seager is hitting .346 with seven extra-base hits and 10 walks.

RHP Jarrett Grube was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday as the Mariners took him off the 40-man roster. Grube is 1-7 with a 4.13 ERA in 25 games (19 starts) in Triple-A this year.

OF Nelson Cruz was out of the lineup due to a nerve issue in his hand. The injury was sustained on a checked swing Sunday. Mariners manager Scott Servais expects the slugger to return Wednesday.

2B Robinson Cano has hit safely in 12 consecutive games at Globe Life in Arlington after going 2-for-4 with an RBI in Seattle's 8-7 loss to Texas on Tuesday. Cano is hitting .341 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs, dating to Aug. 19, 2005.