LHP James Paxton took a no-decision in Seattle's 8-7 loss to Texas on Tuesday. He gave up four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four in five innings while battling a finger issue. "He ripped the nail off in the third inning," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "To his credit, he gutted it out and stayed in there to give us five. He had a pretty serious nail issue."

3B Kyle Seager has reached base 47 of his last 53 games, dating to June 28, after going 1-for-4 with two RBIs in Seattle's 8-7 loss to Texas on Tuesday. The game marked his 22nd multi-RBI gam of the year, and he has driven in 18 runs in his last 21 games. During that stretch, Seager is hitting .346 with seven extra-base hits and 10 walks.

RHP Jarrett Grube was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday as the Mariners took him off the 40-man roster. Grube is 1-7 with a 4.13 ERA in 25 games (19 starts) in Triple-A this year.

OF/DH Nelson Cruz was out of the lineup with a nerve issue in his hand. The injury was sustained on a checked swing in Sunday's loss at the Chicago White Sox. Mariners manager Scott Servais expects the slugger to return on Wednesday.

OF/DH Nelson Cruz sat out a second straight day with a hand injury. "He feels better, but his grip strength is not where it needs to be yet," manager Scott Servais said. "When you can't grip the bat, it's tough to be a hitter."

2B Robinson Cano has hit safely in 12 consecutive games at Globe Life in Arlington after going 2-for-4 with an RBI in Seattle's 8-7 loss to Texas on Tuesday. Cano is hitting .341 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs, dating to Aug. 19, 2005.

OF Ben Gamel was acquired by the Seattle Mariners from the New York Yankees on Wednesday for right-handed pitchers Jio Orozco and Juan De Paula. Gamel will be added to the Mariners' roster on Friday, the team announced. Gamel hit .308 with six home runs and 19 stolen bases in 116 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. The 24-year-old was named International League Most Valuable Player on Tuesday. Gamel played six games with the Yankees this season, going 1-for-8 at the plate, with one walk, one run and one strikeout.