RHP Evan Scribner, out all season due to a strained right lat muscle, was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday. Scribner, 31, made eight minor league rehab appearances, going 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA.

RHP Nathan Karns (lower-back strain) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for the return of RHP Evan Scribner off the 60-day DL. Karns, 28, is 6-2 with a 5.15 ERA in 22 games (15 starts) this season.