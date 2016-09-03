SS Ketel Marte had two hits and three RBIs in Seattle's 11-8 win Friday. Both hits and all the runs came during Seattle's nine-run second inning.

--1B Dae-Ho Lee is starting to find his offense again. Lee, who was in such a prolonged slump that the Mariners sent him to Triple-A Tacoma for a couple of weeks, has gone 8-for-12 over his past three games. He had three hits and two RBIs in Friday's win over the Angels.

RHP Drew Storen (shoulder inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma. He pitched one inning Friday and gave up one hit and struck out one. Storen was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 22.

RHP Taijuan Walker went 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA over three career starts against the Angels, with 20 strikeouts and no walks, heading into this season. But he gave up six runs over four innings while issuing two walks - without a strikeout - in his only start against Los Angeles this year. He's scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Angels.

RHP Evan Scribner was activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday, clearing the way for his Mariners debut. Scribner, who was acquired in a December trade with Oakland but had been out with back problems since spring training, pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning Friday night, his first outing with Seattle.

RHP Nathan Karns was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday, clearing a roster spot for RHP Evan Scribner. Karns, who has been out since July 30 with a strained back, is not expected to pitch again this season. He has gone 6-2 with a 5.15 ERA in his first season with the Mariners, having been demoted from the rotation to the Seattle bullpen in late June.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero is starting to show Seattle fans why the Pirates gave up on him. Caminero, who came into Seattle blazing after Pittsburgh put him on waivers, earning the role of setup man, has struggled in recent outings. He's given up 10 hits over his past five appearances, allowing 10 runs (six earned) in the process. Caminero had his worst outing as a Mariner on Friday, when he came on in the ninth inning of an 11-4 lead and promptly gave up four runs off four hits.

C Jesus Sucre was recalled Friday, giving Seattle three catchers after the roster expansion. Sucre had one hit in eight at-bats during his previous stint with the Seattle. He's been on and off the 25-man roster in each of the past four seasons.

DH Nelson Cruz needs seven home runs over the final 28 games to record his third straight 40-homer season. He hit No. 33 in Friday's eighth inning, matching the third-highest total of his 11-year career. It was the first hit of the night for Cruz, who was the last of the nine players in Seattle's lineup to reach base.

RF Ben Gamel went 0-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in his Mariners debut on Friday night. Gamel was hitting in the leadoff spot after being acquired from the Yankees in a Thursday trade.

