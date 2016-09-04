LHP/RHP Pat Venditte served up home runs with both arms for the second consecutive appearance on Saturday night. Venditte, a switch-pitcher who allowed homers to Texas LHP Rougned Odor and RHP Ryan Rua last Wednesday, got victimized by Albert Pujols with a right-handed pitch and Kole Calhoun with a left-handed pitch Saturday.

RHP Taijuan Walker turned in the worst outing of his career on Saturday night, when he gave up six runs and failed to get out of the first inning. Things got off to a bad start when he beaned the Angels' Yunel Escobar with his first pitch. L.A.'s Kole Calhoun followed that with a 13-pitch at-bat that resulted in a two-run homer. Mike Trout and Albert Pujols followed as the Angels went back-to-back-to-back. Walker ended up facing 10 different hitters -- Cliff Pennington replaced Escobar -- and allowed five earned runs off six hits in two-thirds of an inning before manager Scott Servais came and got him.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is coming off one of his shortest outings of the season as the veteran pitcher struggled to his third consecutive loss. Iwakuma's three-inning outing at Texas gave him a 5.63 ERA over his past three starts. Iwakuma, who is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Angels, had emerged as Seattle's most effective starter by mid-August but has hit a rough patch.

3B Kyle Seager had two more hits in Saturday's loss. He's hitting .348 (31-for-89) with five home runs, 17 runs and 19 RBIs since Aug. 6.

2B Robinson Cano doubled in his first at-bat, giving him at least 30 doubles in 12 consecutive seasons. The only other players to achieve that feat 12 times were Honus Wagner, Tris Speaker and Stan Musial -- all Hall of Famers.

LF Ben Gamel was back in the leadoff spot Saturday, as the Mariners seem to be giving their newest outfielder a prolonged look there. Gamel, who played in right field in his Mariners debut on Friday, had his first hit as a Mariner in Saturday's loss to the Angels. He also made two diving catches in the outfield -- one in left, then another after moving over to right field in the late innings. Gamel was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees last week.