RHP Drew Storen was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Sunday's game. Storen had been out since Aug. 20 with right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma gave up two quick homers Sunday but recovered to pitch seven quality innings. He ended up suffering his fourth consecutive loss but came out of it healthy, despite a trainer's visit to the mound in the top of the third inning. Iwakuma said afterward, through an interpreter, that he was experiencing temporary stomach discomfort.

LHP James Paxton (torn fingernail) will get an extra day between starts, meaning he should be back on the mound Tuesday. Paxton was initially scheduled to start Monday, but the team is giving him an extra day to let the fingernail issues get resolved.

3B Kyle Seager was visibly shaken by a line drive he hit that ended up putting Los Angeles starter Matt Shoemaker in a Seattle hospital Sunday. "That was terrifying, probably the scariest thing I ever saw on a baseball field," Seager said. The liner ended up in a single, but Seager was so shaken up that he went out to check on Shoemaker while trainers attended to the pitcher. Shoemaker ended up suffering a small skull fracture and is scheduled to stay at the hospital overnight. After the game, Seager was asked what he was thinking during the ordeal. "I was kind of like: Screw baseball," he said. "Who cares about the game? You see the trainers on the field, and you don't care about a stupid game at that point."

C Mike Zunino got a day off Sunday. He's been mired in a nine-game slump that has seen Zunino go 2-for-28 from the plate.

LHP David Rollins was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and warmed up in the bullpen early in Sunday's game but did not make an appearance. Rollins appeared in nine games and had a 7.04 ERA before his latest demotion.

DH Nelson Cruz hit his 35th home run Sunday, leaving him five away from his third consecutive 40-homer season. Cruz's solo shot in the eighth inning pulled Seattle to within 4-2, but the Mariners ended up losing to the Angels by that score. Cruz had a homer in each of the three games in the series with Los Angeles.

RHP Felix Hernandez will get another shot at the Texas Rangers on Monday. He's lost to Texas 23 times in his career, seven more times than any other team, but has beaten the Rangers in each of their past three games against him at Safeco Field. The Rangers tagged Hernandez for six runs in four innings last Wednesday, giving him an all-time record of 17-23 against Texas.

LF Ben Gamel made his third consecutive start in the leadoff spot Sunday, when he went 0-for-4. Gamel has shown some flashy outfield play since being acquired from the New York Yankees in a Thursday trade, but he's gone 1-for-10 as Seattle's latest leadoff hitter. Gamel is the eighth player the Mariners have tried in that role this season.

LHP Wade LeBlanc, designated for assignment Aug. 25, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. LeBlanc went 3-0 with a save and a 4.50 ERA in 11 appearances and eight starts for the Mariners after Seattle traded for him on June 22.