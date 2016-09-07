1B Dae-Ho Lee drove in runs in three of his first four at-bats Monday. Lee went 2-for-5 and is hitting .400 (6-for-15) during the current homestand.

LF Guillermo Heredia was in the leadoff spot Monday. The Mariners had used new OF Ben Gamel in that role for the three previous games, but Heredia got the nod against a left-handed starter. Heredia went 0-for-4 but walked twice, once with the bases loaded, and ended up scoring on both occasions.

LHP James Paxton got an extra day between starts heading into his scheduled Tuesday appearance against Texas. Paxton was initially scheduled to start Monday, but the team wanted to hold him back because of a torn fingernail. The oft-injured Paxton is coming off two tough outings, including a game against the Rangers that saw him allow four runs on eight hits over five innings.

C Steve Clevenger moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Jackson on Monday, and he went 3-for-4. He has been on the disabled list since June 30 due to a broken bone in his right hand.

OF Norichika Aoki was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma by the Seattle Mariners prior to Tuesday's game versus the visiting Texas Rangers. Aoki hit .226 with one homer and three RBIs in eight contests with the Rainiers after being demoted to Triple-A following a game on Aug. 26. Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, Aoki is hitting .265 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 98 games in 2016.

C Jesus Sucre got a rare start with close friend Felix Hernandez on the mound Monday. The opposing pitcher may have had more to do with it. Sucre had three hits in five career at-bats against Rangers LHP Cole Hamels entering the game, then he hit a two-run single off him in his first at-bat. Hamels didn't make it to Sucre's second-inning at-bat, leaving Seattle's backup catcher 4-for-6 against the veteran starter.

2B Robinson Cano hit his 32nd home run of the season with a two-run shot in the first inning Monday. Cano might have had a legitimate shot at threatening Alfonso Soriano's single-season record of 39 home runs in a season by a second baseman, but Minnesota's Brian Dozier looks as if he is about to take over that mark after hitting homers No. 34, 35 and 36 as a second baseman on Monday. Dozier has 38 homers overall this year.

RF Franklin Gutierrez finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle on Monday. He went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and a team-high four RBIs in Seattle's 14-6 win over Texas.

RHP Felix Hernandez survived another rough outing Monday, when he allowed six runs on six hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings but still ended up earning the win against Texas. Hernandez returned to the mound with a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning and a 7-0 lead in the top of the third but nearly gave all of it back. He ended up improving to 10-5, thanks in large part to an even worse start from the Rangers' Cole Hamels (1 2/3 innings, seven runs). "It wasn't pretty," Hernandez said, "but we won."

LHP Wade LeBlanc cleared waivers Sunday and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma. LeBlanc filled in serviceably as both a starter and reliever for the Mariners (3-0, 4.50 ERA) but was designated for assignment on Aug. 25, when the Mariners activated starter James Paxton from the DL. Look for LeBlanc to be back in Seattle when Tacoma's playoff run ends -- if not earlier.