LHP Ariel Miranda turned in his finest start as a Mariner on Wednesday, when he held the high-powered Texas offense to three unearned runs over six innings in an 8-3 victory over the Rangers. Miranda struck out four of the first seven batters he faced while Seattle handed him a 6-0 lead over the first two innings.

RHP Taijuan Walker is coming off his worst start of the season, having been tagged for three home runs in less than an inning his last time out. The 24-year-old former top prospect has befuddled the front office with his spotty performances in what was supposed to be his breakout year. Walker's latest debacle dropped his season record to 4-10 and bloated his ERA to 4.60, and the Mariners need to see some consistency out of him down the stretch. Walker is scheduled to start in Thursday's series finale against the Rangers.

2B Robinson Cano was in the lineup Wednesday, one day after coming out of a game with a sore ankle. Cano fouled a ball off his ankle Tuesday but was able to recover and go 1-for-3 on Wednesday.

1B Adam Lind reached 20 home runs for the sixth time in 10 seasons when he hit a pair of homers in Wednesday's win over the Rangers. Lind hit the fourth grand slam of his career in the first inning, and added a solo homer in the third inning for the 12th multi-homer game of his career.

LF Seth Smith reached base in all four of his plate appearances before being lifted for LF Guillermo Heredia in the seventh inning Wednesday. Getting a rare start in the leadoff spot, Smith had a walk, a single, a double and a solo home run -- his 13th of the season -- during a 3-for-3 day that saw him score three times.

RF Ben Gamel was back in the lineup Wednesday but wasn't in the leadoff spot. Gamel, who led off all three games of the Angels series over the weekend, hit ninth and went 0-for-4 on Wednesday.