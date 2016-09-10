1B Dae-Ho Lee's second-inning home run gave Seattle first basemen three homers in a span of two games. Left-handed-hitting Adam Lind went deep twice Wednesday, then Lee got the start as part of the platoon and took Texas LHP Derek Holland deep in his first at-bat. It was Lee's 14th homer of the season and his first since July 31.

LF Guillermo Heredia had a pair of hits Thursday in the Mariners' win over Texas, but the biggest play he made was with his arm. Heredia threw out a runner trying to score from second base in the third inning.

RHP Taijuan Walker overcame two walks to start Thursday's game and eventually pitched five innings of three-run ball, earning the win against Texas. "It's as happy as I've been for a player in a long time," manager Scott Servais said. "After those first two hitters tonight, it would have been easy to melt. He didn't."

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has fallen on hard times recently, as he has lost each of his past four starts. Iwakuma may be in line to break that streak as he is scheduled to pitch Friday against an Oakland team that he already has beaten three times this season. He has a 3.26 ERA against the A's this season.

C Chris Iannetta came out of his offensive funk with a two-run single Thursday in the Mariners' three-run fourth inning. He was also a key to RHP Taijuan Walker's ability to get through five innings after throwing seven consecutive balls to open the game. "Chris Iannetta had one of the better games of the year tonight," manager Scott Servais said of his catcher's ability to call pitches and keep Walker calm.