RHP Hisashi Iwakuma pitched 6 2/3 strong innings for his career-high-tying 15th victory Friday night, a 3-2 win against the Oakland A's. Iwakuma (15-11) ended his career-high-tying four-game losing streak and had his fourth quality start in his past five outings. He allowed two runs on seven hits, struck out five and walked one, winning for the first time since Aug. 13 at Oakland. "That's his best start in a while, just command wise," Mariners C Mike Zunino said. "His stuff was great. I thought he had great command of his slider tonight. He was able to back-door to lefties and throw it in on them. Split was really good, and I think he just worked ahead of guys, which was key." Iwakuma improved to 4-0 in four starts against the A's this season.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (lower back spasms) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Saturday, Mariners manager Scott Servais said Friday. Wilhelmsen has been on the 15-day DL since Aug. 27. Wilhelmsen has gone 0-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 22 relief appearances for the Mariners.

C Steve Clevenger, who has been on the disabled list since June 30 with a fractured metacarpal bone in his right hand, has been shut down because of soreness in his right elbow, Mariners manager Scott Servais said Friday. Clevenger had gone to Double-A Jackson in hopes of playing some rehab games, but he returned to Seattle to get treatment on his throwing elbow. "Just trying to get it cleaned up before he goes into the offseason," Servais said. "Originally he got assigned there. He was going to DH and help them out and then kind of backed off that plan. I do not expect to see him play for us." Clevenger hit .221 (15-for-68) with one home run and seven RBIs in 22 games for the Mariners this season.

OF Norichika Aoki hit his second home run of the season Friday, a solo shot leading off the third inning in a 3-2 victory against Oakland. Aoki sent RHP Daniel Mengden's first-pitch fastball over the wall in right-center field. Aoki is batting .327 with 13 runs in 22 career games against the A's.

C Mike Zunino hit his 10th home run of the season on Friday night in a 3-2 victory against Oakland. The Mariners held a 2-1 lead through six innings, but Zunino made it 3-1 with a leadoff blast to center field in the seventh off reliever Daniel Coulombe. Zunino launched Coulombe's 1-1 fastball.