RHP Tom Wilhelmsen (lower back spasms) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Seattle's game Saturday against Oakland. The reliever had been on the DL since Aug. 27. Wilhelmsen allowed two runs on one hit in the eighth inning Saturday in a 14-3 victory against Oakland.

LF Norichika Aoki went 3-for-5 with two doubles, drove in two runs and scored three times on Saturday in a 14-3 victory over Oakland. Aoki had a solo home run Friday in a 3-2 win over the A's. In 23 career games against the A's, he's batting .352 (32-for-91).

DH/OF Nelson Cruz went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs in a 14-3 victory over Oakland on Saturday. Cruz also scored twice and had a sacrifice. He had all three of his hits against RHP Kendall Graveman. For his career against Graveman, Cruz is batting .667 (10-for-15) with one home run, two doubles and four RBIs.

RHP Felix Hernandez (11-5) threw six shutout innings in a 14-3 victory over the Oakland A's on Saturday. Hernandez allowed six hits, struck out two and walked one. Hernandez issued a combined eight walks in his previous two starts. Hernandez improved to 23-8 for his career against Oakland and 12-3 at the Oakland Coliseum. He tied Tommy John for the most wins at the Coliseum by a visiting pitcher. Hernandez was coming off of back-to-back rough starts against the Texas Rangers but held the A's to six hits and didn't let a runner get past second. Hernandez, who permitted a combined eight walks in his previous two starts, yielded one free pass and struck out two. "First two innings I was a little wild," Hernandez said. "The ball was moving all over the place, sinking and cutting. After that it was something (catcher Jesus Sucre) and I decided, just find the strike zone and throw our fastball."