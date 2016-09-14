RHP Cody Martin was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday for his fourth stint with the Mariners. Martin compiled a 1-2 record with a 4.50 earned-run average in seven appearances with Seattle, two of the starts. The right-hander made his first major league start Aug. 17 in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels.

LHP Ariel Miranda pitched six shutout innings for his third victory in as many starts. Miranda conceded just three hits and a walk while collecting three strikeouts in an 8-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. In his past three starts, the Cuban left-hander has allowed just four earned runs (seven total) and 11 hits in 18 innings while walking seven and striking out 12.

INF Mike Freeman was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday for his third stint with the Mariners this season and played in an 8-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. Freeman entered the game in the ninth inning as a pinch runner for 2B Robinson Cano. In two previous games with Seattle, Freeman went 2-for-6 and drove in a run but struck out twice. The Mariners claimed him off waivers Aug. 1 from the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he played eight games and went hitless in nine at-bats.

1B Dan Vogelbach was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday and made his major league debut in an 8-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. Vogelbach pinch hit for DH Nelson Cruz in the ninth inning and reached base on a fielder's choice. At Tacoma, Vogelbach slashed .240/.404/.422 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBIs. The 23-year old came to the Mariners in a four-player trade with the Chicago Cubs for LHP Mike Montgomery on July 20.

CF Leonys Martin tied a club record with three doubles Monday night. Martin also scored twice and finished 4-for-4 in an 8-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. The performance marked the third time in his career that Martin collected four hits in a game, and the second in which he had three extra-base hits. The Cuban outfielder has six hits in his last eight at-bats, with four of those hits being doubles.

2B Robinson Cano tied his career high in home runs Monday night. Cano hit a solo drive off Los Angeles Angels RHP Ricky Nolasco in the third inning for his 33rd of the season, matching his total in 2012 for the New York Yankees. The seven-time All-Star finished 3-for-5 and has hit in 22 of his past 27 games.

1B Adam Lind did not make the starting lineup Monday night. Lind sprained his right index finger while fielding a ground ball in Sunday's 3-2 win against the Oakland Athletics. Manager Scott Servais said that ensuing swelling made gripping a bat dificutl for Lind, and that he would be out for three or four days.

RF Ben Gamel hit his first major league home run in Monday night's 8-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. In the eighth inning, Gamel propelled an 89 mph fastball from LHP Brett Oberholtzer over the left-field fence for a two-run drive. Acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 31, Gamel was the International League's most valuable player with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year.