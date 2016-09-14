1B Daniel Vogelbach was thrown right back into action after an embarrassing debut on Monday. Vogelbach reached on a fielder's choice in a pinch-hitting assignment but, when trying to advance to second, he missed the bag and was called out. Vogelbach got his first start Tuesday and recorded his first career hit.

DH Nelson Cruz continued his hot September with another home run on Tuesday night. Cruz leads the team with 36 homers as it appears he is benefitting from the years of Robinson Cano (33 homers) and Kyle Seager (career-high 28). Cruz has hits in nine of 12 games since Sept. 2. He's the only player in the majors with 35 homers in each of the last three seasons.

1B Adam Lind is hoping to be available for this weekend's series with the Astros and he could be fit as soon as Friday. Lind jammed his thumb on Sunday when diving for a ground ball. The left-handed-hitting Lind being able to go against Houston would be a key against its stable of right-handed starters. The Astros are among the teams battling the Mariners for an Al wild-card berth.